Delhi Minorities Commission asks Muslims to obey coronavirus lockdown orders

Published: 27th March 2020 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2020 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

Homeless, daily wagers have a meal at a government shelter. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amid the nationwide lockdown to keep a check on the spread of coronavirus, the Delhi Minorities Commission has asked Muslims to strictly obey the curfew orders in force, practise social distancing and approach hospitals if they develop symptoms of COVID-19 infection.

Zafarul-Islam Khan, the chairman of the minorities’ panel, on Thursday issued a detailed statement in response to information that in Muslim-dominated areas such as Old Delhi, Zakir Nagar, Seelampur, Jaffrabad and Old Hyderabad, rules stipulating movement restrictions weren’t being followed to the letter.A noted Islamic scholar, Khan said Imams and mosque committees have been told to adhere to the restrictions, reduce congregational prayers to no more than four persons, including the Imam and muezzin. Everyone else has been asked to pray at home. “Preservation of human life is a primary duty of all. People must not pay attention to fake videos offering dubious advice and cures,” Khan said.

COVID-19 LIVE | India's death toll reaches 18 as Maharashtra woman succumbs

He urged people to “approach hospitals if symptoms of the coronavirus infection are seen in any person. Such people must be tested and quarantined if found positive or even suspects. Mingling of such persons with others poses great risk to others.” Khan called on the authorities, to deal firmly with anyone flouting the lockdown orders. “Action must be taken against imams and mosque committee members flouting restrictions,” he said.

Help for slum dwellers, people on streets

Deepak Prohir, deputy commissioner of police (West), said, “Slum dwellers and people living on the streets are also being made aware of hygiene, sanitisation and precautions to be adopted to prevent COVID-19. Approximately, 1,000 food parcels were distributed at Raghubir Nagar and Ghodewala Mandir slum clusters.”

TAGS
coronavirus coronavirus lockdown COVID 19
Delhi government distribute food to homeless people on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Police personnel checking motorists during lockdown.(Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
