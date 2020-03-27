Delhi Minorities Commission asks Muslims to obey coronavirus lockdown orders

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amid the nationwide lockdown to keep a check on the spread of coronavirus, the Delhi Minorities Commission has asked Muslims to strictly obey the curfew orders in force, practise social distancing and approach hospitals if they develop symptoms of COVID-19 infection.

Zafarul-Islam Khan, the chairman of the minorities’ panel, on Thursday issued a detailed statement in response to information that in Muslim-dominated areas such as Old Delhi, Zakir Nagar, Seelampur, Jaffrabad and Old Hyderabad, rules stipulating movement restrictions weren’t being followed to the letter.A noted Islamic scholar, Khan said Imams and mosque committees have been told to adhere to the restrictions, reduce congregational prayers to no more than four persons, including the Imam and muezzin. Everyone else has been asked to pray at home. “Preservation of human life is a primary duty of all. People must not pay attention to fake videos offering dubious advice and cures,” Khan said.



He urged people to “approach hospitals if symptoms of the coronavirus infection are seen in any person. Such people must be tested and quarantined if found positive or even suspects. Mingling of such persons with others poses great risk to others.” Khan called on the authorities, to deal firmly with anyone flouting the lockdown orders. “Action must be taken against imams and mosque committee members flouting restrictions,” he said.

Help for slum dwellers, people on streets



Deepak Prohir, deputy commissioner of police (West), said, “Slum dwellers and people living on the streets are also being made aware of hygiene, sanitisation and precautions to be adopted to prevent COVID-19. Approximately, 1,000 food parcels were distributed at Raghubir Nagar and Ghodewala Mandir slum clusters.”