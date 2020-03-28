Coronavirus lockdown cleanses Delhi air as quality drops to satisfactory range

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The lockdown to keep out coronavirus seems to have done what the Delhi government and other agencies concerned couldn’t — cleanse the city air.Three days of government-enforced restrictions on movement of vehicles has brought down the city’s pollution curve from severely toxic to satisfactory levels.



The PM 2.5 and PM 10 levels, which gives of a measure of particulate matter in the city air has dropped to tolerable levels in the wake of the lockdown.



The PM 2.5 levels at high pollution spots were a lot less than usual on Friday. Mathura Road recorded PM 2.5 at 48, Anand Vihar 68, Pusa Road 37, Mundka 89 and Rohini 93.The prohibitory orders, enforced after PM’s televised address to the nation last Sunday evening, has also brought a measure of relief to patients battling respiratory ailments.

“My asthma and COPD patients are feeling much better. Even complaints of sore throats at this time of year are a lot less than usual. The lockdown has had a positive impact on the environment. Both vehicular and industrial pollutions are down, thereby helping reduce toxic elements in the air,” said Bobby Bhalotra, senior consultant in pulmonary medicine, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

AQI much lower at 58



According to SAFAR, the city’s AQI on Friday was 58, much lower than what was recorded during the peak pollution phase over the last four years.