COVID-19: Two treated, discharged from hospital in Gurugram

So far, there have been ten positive cases in Gurugram. Haryana’s first COVID-19 patient was a  26-year-old woman from Gurugram with a travel history to Malaysia.  

Published: 30th March 2020 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2020 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

People wear masks as preventive measure against coronavirus.

People wear masks as preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two COVID-19 patients who were undergoing treatment at the Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram were discharged on Sunday after being successfully treated. As per authorities, the discharged patients are siblings (16-year-old male and 21-year-old female) who had travelled to the UK and are residents of Gururgram.

Fortis has set up isolation wards in all of its 28 hospitals across the country and a total of 262 isolation beds have been earmarked to treat COVID-19 patients. 

COVID-19 LIVE | 28 dead in India, positive cases cross 1100; Centre suspends four Delhi govt officials

The medical teams at Fortis are already treating 21 COVID-19 positive cases along with 87 suspected cases at various hospitals.

SRL Diagnostics, Fortis’s diagnostics company, has been working closely with the Government and Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), to augment the nation’s COVID19 testing capacity. 

“Fortis hospital, Jaipur had diagnosed one of the first few cases of COVID-19 in the country on March 1 2020 when an Italian national was admitted. Since then its network of 28 hospitals across India has been meticulously enhancing skills and capacities to enable the hospital chain to stand shoulder to shoulder with the rest of the healthcare delivery system to effectively combat this pandemic,” said the authorities in official statement.

