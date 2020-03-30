STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

On a roll: The effect of coronavirus on toilet paper industry and more

The New Indian Express looks at some of the stranger news stories from across the world, as everyone come to grips with COVID-19.

Published: 30th March 2020 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2020 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational only.

By Shantanu David 
Express News Service

Circle of Life

We’ve all read the news, seen the viral videos and memes, heard from the experts; and no, we’re not talking about Covid-19 so much as the crisis it caused in the toilet paper industry. As the SARS-CoV-2 virus made its way around the world, we were inundated with visuals of empty grocery store shelves and panicked shoppers fighting over rolls of toilet paper, which reports told us was the first thing to run out, with new stocks getting bought up almost instantaneously.

Forget gold, we should have invested in three-ply. Perhaps with that in mind, and with dwindling sales as customers eschewed stepping out to get a bite to eat, German baker Tim Kortuem began making cakes in the shape of toilet rolls. “We thought, we should just create toilet rolls for eating. And that’s how the idea emerged,” Kortuem told Reuters Television, adding, “The customers are totally crazy about it. Most people just like it as it adds some fun to these times.” The dessert is certainly a hit as the bakery is dishing out 200 a day, which still run short.

Life is Art

Bored at home? Filled with creative zeal? Want revenge on your fourth-grade art teacher who made fun of your summer project in front of the whole class? Okay, the last one may just be me, but in any case, the world-renowned Getty Museum is looking for the world’s next renowned artist, and it may just be you. Getty is inviting people stuck indoors due to quarantine/lockdown to tap into their inner creative genius and come up with some new artwork. Best of all, it’s to be homemade. The museum posted on its Twitter handle, saying, “We challenge you to recreate a work of art with objects (and people) in your home. Choose your favorite artwork; Find three things lying around your house; Recreate the artwork with those items; And share with us.” So go ahead, get creating. 

Living in a Bubble

Speaking of grocery shopping, customers at a supermarket chain outlet in the English county of Kent had a ball after a woman entered the store in a zorbing ball in an attempt to pick up some items. Perhaps inspired by the film Bubble Boy (starring a very young Jake Gyllenhaal as a young man with no immune system who’s forced to live in a plastic bubble) the unidentified woman roamed, er, rolled around the store in the transparent plastic bubble apparently looking for goods, before she was escorted out of the store by an employee, sans any purchases. Onlookers were left bewildered and or amused, if footage of the incident, taken at a Morrisons in Herne Bay, Kent, is anything to go by.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus Coronavirus Pandemic
India Matters
No need to panic, we can easily defeat COVID-19: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
'There's nothing to fear': An Indian COVID-19 survivor's experience
GHMC and medical team providing free food and health check up for migrant workersNampally exhibition ground in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
From a psychiatrist: How to stay positive during the coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Curing coronavirus on wheels: Old trains in Chennai turned into isolation wards
No need to panic, COVID-19 is something we can easily conquer: Padma Bhushan Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp