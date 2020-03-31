STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
24 people who attended Nizamuddin West religious congregation in Delhi test COVID-19 positive

The Delhi Police has cordoned off a major area in Nizamuddin West where several people showed symptoms of the coronavirus after taking part in the Tabligh-e-Jamaat.

People who showed coronavirus symptoms being taken to various hospitals from Nizamuddin area in New Delhi on Monday March 30 2020. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Twenty-four people, who took part in a religious congregation in Nizamuddin West earlier this month, have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Tuesday.

Talking to reporters at his residence, he said that 1,033 people have been shifted to various places.

The minister said, "700 people who attended this congregation have been quarantined while around 335 people have been admitted to hospitals."

COVID-19 LIVE | 16 coronavirus hotspots identified in India as death toll touches 44

Jain said screening of all those who participated in the event is being conducted by the government.

On Monday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ordered an FIR against a Maulana who was leading the congregation at Markaj (Centre) in West Nizamuddin in South Delhi.

Over 2,000 delegates, including from Indonesia and Malaysia, attended the congregation from March 1-15.

