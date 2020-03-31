Delhi minister orders 'immediate ban' on families visiting juvenile homes during COVID-19 lockdown

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Monday ordered an immediate ban on the visits of the family members to juvenile homes in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.



Gautam, the minister for women and child development, visited juvenile observational homes across the capital on Monday to take stock of the precautions being taken to contain the spread of the deadly disease. The minister ordered an immediate ban on the visits of all family members to the juvenile homes in the city.



COVID-19 LIVE | India death toll reaches 42 as five die in Telangana, positive cases touch 1300

According to a statement by the Delhi government, the residents will be able to contact their families twice a week by phone, which earlier used to happen only once.



“Special instructions were given to the authorities that there should be minimum visitors in the home and proper hygiene and cleanliness should be the topmost priority,” it said.

“The only way to avoid coronavirus is by preventing its transmission completely. Keeping this in view, I have ordered that there should be strict control on the number of people visiting the juvenile homes,” Gautam said.



There are currently 29 youths in the juvenile observation home at Delhi Gate, 65 in the juvenile centre at Majnu Ka Tila and 40 in the juvenile observation home at Sewa Kutir.