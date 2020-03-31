STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Informed police on March 23 that 1000 people trapped in Nizamuddin Markaz: AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan

The Okhla MLA asked why the police had not taken any timely action.

People who showed coronavirus symptoms being taken to various hospitals from Nizamuddin area in New Delhi on Monday March 30 2020.

People who showed coronavirus symptoms being taken to various hospitals from Nizamuddin area in New Delhi on Monday March 30 2020. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)

NEW DELHI: AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan on Tuesday claimed he had informed the Delhi Police on March 23 that around 1,000 people were trapped in Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi, where a congregation was organised earlier this month and some of its participants later tested positive for coronavirus.

The Okhla MLA asked why the police had not taken any timely action.

"On March 23, at 12 pm, I told DCP South East and ACP Nizamuddin that around 1000 people are trapped in Nizamuddin Markaz, then why did the police not arrange to send them to their homes," Khan said in a tweet.

Delhi's Nizamuddin area has been identified as one of the hotspots of COVID-19 in India after several people tested positive for the virus in the past few days.

More than 2,000 delegates from countries such as Indonesia and Malaysia attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Nizamuddin West from March 13-15.

At least 24 people who were at the headquarters of the Tablighi Jamaat have been diagnosed with COVID-19, prompting the authorities to cordon off the area and increase testing.

