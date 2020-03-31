STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Release eligible undertrials on parole, says high-level panel to avoid spread of COVID-19

In the meeting, it was resolved that the process of granting eight-week parole to around 1,500 prisoners would be completed expeditiously.

Published: 31st March 2020 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2020 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

People wear masks as preventive measure against coronavirus.

Representative image (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Following the Supreme Court directive to cut on the prison population of the overcrowded jails, to prevent the spread of coronavirus, a high-level committee, headed by a Delhi High Court judge, has directed authorities to take steps like releasing inmates on emergency parole.

The committee headed by Justice Hima Kohli of the Delhi High Court deliberated on means of achieving social distancing and resolved to quarantine fresh inmates who are foreign nationals, isolate those with flu or fever symptoms, conduct regular medical examination of the prisoners, release (those eligible) inmates on emergency parole and to grant special remission of sentence to those who have six months or less jail term left to serve.

COVID-19 LIVE | India death toll reaches 42 as five die in Telangana, positive cases touch 1300

The decision by the committee was taken in a meeting held via video conferencing with officials of DG Prisons, Delhi State Legal Services Authority and Home department of the Delhi government.

In the meeting, it was resolved that the process of granting eight-week parole to around 1,500 prisoners would be completed expeditiously.

It was also resolved to relax category of undertrial prisoners (UTPs) who can be released on interim bail to further reduce the jail population. However, UTPs undergoing trial in drug cases, sexual assault of children, rape and acid attacks, foreign nationals, accused in corruption and those under investigation in terror, anti-national activities, would not be considered for interim bail, the committee resolved.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Supreme Court Delhi High Court coronavirus
India Matters
No need to panic, we can easily defeat COVID-19: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
'There's nothing to fear': An Indian COVID-19 survivor's experience
GHMC and medical team providing free food and health check up for migrant workersNampally exhibition ground in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
From a psychiatrist: How to stay positive during the coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus Lockdown: 1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp