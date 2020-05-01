40 buses to be sent Kota to bring back stranded Delhi students: CM Kejriwal

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said to bring back students from Delhi who are stranded in Rajasthan's Kota - the coaching hub for engineering and medical aspirants, the Delhi government is sending 40 buses.

"I was getting many requests from students stranded in Kota and their parents. We are sending 40 buses today (Friday) to Kota to bring them back. By tomorrow (Saturday), they will return to Delhi," he said.

The students will have to go into self-quarantine for 14 days upon returning to Delhi, he said.

The chief minister said that his government is in talks with other states on the movement of migrant workers and will soon come out with a detailed plan.

He appealed to migrant workers to stay put and follow lockdown till the time a proper plan is executed.

Kejriwal further announced that free ration being provided to the needy in Delhi will be doubled to 10 kilograms and a kit containing items of daily use like soap, salt and oil will also be distributed to them.

Kejriwal, who is also the Aam Aadmi Party national convener, asked party workers to serve the people and show their patriotism towards the country.

The Delhi CM also stated that his government will not stop clinical trials of plasma therapy to treat severally-ill COVID-19 patients as its initial results are good.

The announcement came days after the centre said that plasma therapy for treatment of coronavirus patients is at an experimental stage and it has the potential to cause life-threatening complications.

Delhi reported 3,515 COVID-19 cases till Thursday night of which, 1,100 people have been discharged hospitals and there are currently 2,362 active cases, while 59 people have died so far, he said.

"When we see this number, it seems that cases are rapidly increasing in Delhi.

It is happening because we are conducting tests on a large scale in Delhi, he said.

We are conducting 2,300 tests per 1 million people in Delhi while the figure is around 500 tests per 1 million in country," he added.

Kejriwal said that the government is identifying more containment zones, but the number has been decreasing over the last few days.