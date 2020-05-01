Caterers, wedding planners, makeup artists go through lean phase as weddings cancel amid COVID-19

Angela Paljor By

Express News Service

With the Coronavirus outbreak, the entire nation has come to a standstill and with it the big fat wedding industry finds itself in a dire position. From weddings getting cancelled or postponed, and their workforce shrunk, the entire industry – caterers, wedding planners, makeup artists, designers, photographers – is going through a lean phase.

“The Indian wedding industry, estimated around $50 billion, has come to a halt,” says Vikaas Gutgutia, Founder & MD, Ferns N Petals, adding, “All weddings at our venues (FNP Gardens) got postponed during this unforeseen event. Many couples have postponed their weddings to sometime in winter. Because of these cancellations, all the associated wedding vendors, including venues, caterers, wedding planners or consultants, dress designers, makeup artists, have been affected to the core. However, we are all expecting that once we are out of this pandemic, we will see bigger celebrations as a wedding in India is a festival, and the industry will come back stronger.”

The effect of the pandemic were felt later in India, while weddings here usually take place in early winters. So, many weddings were over by the time the lockdown was announced. Still, for Ruchita Bansal, Founder and Creative Director, Izhaar, five to six weddings handled by her got postponed. “Most of the couples already got married by the time coronavirus hit our shores, but there were few who did get caught in this miserable situation. However, our clients are optimistic and we are receiving orders for many future occasions like baby announcements, future corporate events and Diwali giftings, to name a few,” says Bansal.

Rohan Gupta, Managing Director, Gargee Designer’s, says that weddings and social gatherings got cancelled and so did the shoots. “The sales have been very low due to the coronavirus outbreak as people are staying at home. Estimated losses are around `30-50 lakh, with lower profit margins plus low sales for the summer wedding season. But I believe the monetary losses are worth the overall well-being of the society and it’s our civic duty to do whatever best possible to contain this outbreak,” says Gupta, who points out that mid-range clothing would suffer the most. “It is the kind of clothing that doesn’t fit in your everyday life or a grand occasion. Simply because people want to avoid expenses which are not need-based for a certain time,” he adds.

Even non-wedding orders cancelled

In the jewellery industry, even regular orders are being cancelled. Bhuvan Goel, Owner of SKA Diamonds says, “As of now, 100 per cent of wedding orders have been cancelled, and there are no new orders. Even regular orders have been cancelled or are on hold. Many clients have postponed their marriage to November, December or January 2021. Things will take time to normalise and we are prepared for it with alternatives, so that our employees are not affected and brand too.” In this period of crisis, Goel is trying to contact customers through WhatsApp to get designs approved for customised orders.

Brides resorting to online makeup tutorials

Another sector that has been badly hit is the beauty industry. Agrika Kalra, celebrity makeup artist says that earlier, at this time of the year all salons would be lined up with pre bridal bookings. “After this pandemic gets over, I don’t think business will be the same, as people will have a fear of the virus deep seated in their minds,” says Kalra.

Dr Blossom Kochhar, Founder and Chairperson, Blossom Kochhar Group of Companies, says that the beauty industry has witnessed a huge loss this season. “Weddings are going to be more of a private affair now. It would definitely come back to normal after a year or so. Many brides are taking online makeup lessons from YouTube for now, but the hairstyle is a challenge and that department is lacking,” says Kochhar. For Mayank Narang, a freelance hair stylist, the future seems unpredictable. “I believe in the coming times social gathering will be limited and weddings with social distancing the new norm,” he concludes.