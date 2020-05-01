STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

COVID-19: Won't stop plasma therapy trials as initial results are good, says Kejriwal

Kejriwal also said that one patient, whose condition was serious, has been discharged from hospital after undergoing plasma therapy.

Published: 01st May 2020 01:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2020 01:01 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said the Delhi government will not stop clinical trials of plasma therapy to treat severally-ill COVID-19 patients as its initial results are good.

The announcement came days after the centre said that plasma therapy for the treatment of coronavirus patients is at an experimental stage and it has the potential to cause life-threatening complications.

Addressing an online media briefing, Kejriwal said that one patient, whose condition was serious, has been discharged from hospital after undergoing plasma therapy.

"We are not going to stop clinical trials of plasma therapy. We are getting good results of the therapy. However, it is on trial basis," he said.

"We are contacting 1,100 people who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate their plasma to save lives," he added.

"We are conducting 2300 COVID-19 tests per 1 million people in Delhi," he said further.

To bring back students from Delhi who are stranded in Rajasthan's Kota - the coaching hub for engineering and medical aspirants, the Delhi government will on Friday send 40 buses, the chief minister said.

"The students will have to go into self-quarantine for 14 days upon returning to Delhi," he said.

He further said that free ration being provided to the needy in Delhi will be doubled to 10 kg.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal plasma therapy Coronavirus COVID-19
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
This is why you have to keep your nose covered
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of lockdown
Representational image (Express Illustration| Prabha Shankar)
‘Systemic exclusion to blame for migrants’ plight’
Healthcare officials bid farewell to the oldest patient in the country to recover from COVID-19 at the Karur GMCH (Photo | Express)
95-yr-old TN woman India's oldest to recover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of the COVID-19 lockdown
Gallery
Rishi, the second child of actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj, was born on September 4, 1952.
'Dard-e-dil dard-e-jigar': Bobby's crush and Chandni's lover, Rishi Kapoor was one of a kind
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away today at 67 in Mumbai. As Bollywood mourns his demise, here are his top 15 movies you cannot miss.
Rishi Kapoor's versatile journey in Bollywood: Here are his top 15 must watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp