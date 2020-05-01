Delhi: AAP MLA from Karol Bagh Vishesh Ravi tests positive for coronavirus

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Karol Bagh Vishesh Ravi on Friday said he has tested positive for coronavirus.

Ravi said his brother has also tested positive for the disease. "I am currently in home quarantine. I am asymptomatic but I have tested positive for coronavirus," he told PTI. Ravi, a three-time AAP MLA, has been actively involved in relief work in his constituency.

Delhi reported 3,515 COVID-19 cases till Thursday night of which, 1,100 people have been discharged hospitals. There are currently 2,362 active cases, while 59 people have died so far in the national capital.