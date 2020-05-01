STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
It’s the time to introspect: Daryaganj Co-Founder Amit Bagga

This lockdown was very much required and I am happy that tough steps have been taken in the wake of COVID-19, or things could have gone out of control.

Amit Bagga maintains a fixed 11:00am-8:00pm WFH schedule

Amit Bagga maintains a fixed 11:00am-8:00pm WFH schedule

This lockdown was very much required and I am happy that tough steps have been taken in the wake of COVID-19, or things could have gone out of control. At the same time, I believe some of us are lucky enough that we can stay back home with everything available to us. My heart aches for the people from the economically weaker sections who don’t have this privilege, but there isn’t any other way to control the spread.

It was my wife’s birthday in March and we had planned a short holiday to Goa and also I had to travel to London and New York for work in April, but it all got canceled. Talking of work, this pause has helped me think about how I can plan systems and procedures to get the best out of my team and save costs for the company. I am using this time to evaluate last year and plan the year ahead.

I have set up my office by clearing up one of the rooms that were being used for dumping things. I have made it a routine to enter the room at 11:00 am every day and work till 8:00 pm. I make a to-do list on the Evernote app that has been divided into three sections – my pending official work, personal tasks like exercise and organizing folders in the laptop, and kids’ tasks like their online classes and book reading schedule.

In a way, the lockdown has proved to be good because my wife and sons Aryaveer and Armaan are very happy that I am spending time with them. This wasn’t possible earlier with my work timings and kids’ school timings clashing.

We are not ordering food and are only cooking at home. Grocery boxes are sanitized before being brought into the house and vegetables are thoroughly washed and kept under the sun for a few hours.
I have been utilizing this time to do a lot of things. I organized my wardrobe and moved the furniture to make more space for kids to play. I am on a strict diet and do yoga for one hour every day. I stick to Surya Namaskar because it is an excellent workout for the whole body. It is become much easier to follow a health regime now as there are no distractions. Apart from this, I am attending webinars by life coaches to open my mind to learning new things.I think this is the time to introspect and look back at my life.

Daryaganj Co-Founder Amit Bagga, 39, spoke to Nikita Sharma

