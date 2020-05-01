STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Two COVID-19 containment zones in East, South Delhi de-sealed

Mansara apartment in east Delhi was the first containment zone to be de-sealed.

Published: 01st May 2020 09:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2020 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi coronavirus

Several localities in Delhi's Mehrauli are declared containment zones. (Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Thursday de-sealed two containment zones, one each in East and South Delhi.Vardhaman Apartments in Mayur Vihar Phase-1 and E-Block, East of Kailash were de-contained.As per the government order, after proper door-to-door survey of all 102 flats and screening of the 213 residents were screened for COVID-19 and all of them were tested negative. In view of this the containment operations will be scaled down, the order said. “In the last four weeks, not a single case was reported from Vardhaman Apartments and today we have decided to de-contain this area. This was possible due to the cooperation of the residents,” CM Arvind Kejriwal said in a tweet.

Mansara apartment in east Delhi was the first containment zone to be de-sealed.“The medical authorities shall continue regular follow up action so that the containment operations shall be deemed to be completed in stipulated time. Needless to state that the lockdown shall continue to remain in force till May 3” the government order noted further.The national capital currently has 98 containment zones, which the AAP government has defined as areas which have reported more than three positive coronavirus cases.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi government coronavirus COVID 19 AAP de sealed containment containment zones
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
This is why you have to keep your nose covered
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of lockdown
Representational image (Express Illustration| Prabha Shankar)
‘Systemic exclusion to blame for migrants’ plight’
Healthcare officials bid farewell to the oldest patient in the country to recover from COVID-19 at the Karur GMCH (Photo | Express)
95-yr-old TN woman India's oldest to recover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of the COVID-19 lockdown
Gallery
Rishi, the second child of actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj, was born on September 4, 1952.
'Dard-e-dil dard-e-jigar': Bobby's crush and Chandni's lover, Rishi Kapoor was one of a kind
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away today at 67 in Mumbai. As Bollywood mourns his demise, here are his top 15 movies you cannot miss.
Rishi Kapoor's versatile journey in Bollywood: Here are his top 15 must watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp