Two COVID-19 containment zones in East, South Delhi de-sealed

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Thursday de-sealed two containment zones, one each in East and South Delhi.Vardhaman Apartments in Mayur Vihar Phase-1 and E-Block, East of Kailash were de-contained.As per the government order, after proper door-to-door survey of all 102 flats and screening of the 213 residents were screened for COVID-19 and all of them were tested negative. In view of this the containment operations will be scaled down, the order said. “In the last four weeks, not a single case was reported from Vardhaman Apartments and today we have decided to de-contain this area. This was possible due to the cooperation of the residents,” CM Arvind Kejriwal said in a tweet.

Mansara apartment in east Delhi was the first containment zone to be de-sealed.“The medical authorities shall continue regular follow up action so that the containment operations shall be deemed to be completed in stipulated time. Needless to state that the lockdown shall continue to remain in force till May 3” the government order noted further.The national capital currently has 98 containment zones, which the AAP government has defined as areas which have reported more than three positive coronavirus cases.