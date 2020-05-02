Delhi Police challenges bail plea of cricket bookie Sanjeev Chawla

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police on Saturday challenged the bail order of the cricket bookie Sanjeev Chawla, who was recently extradited to India for his alleged involvement in a match-fixing racket.

He was granted bail by the Patiala House Court on furnishing a personal bond of Rs 2 lakh on April 30, 2020.

Police has urged the judicature to set aside the lower court order and stated that the accused Sanjeev Kumar Chawla is a British national and there are chances that he may be flown back.

The police also stated that it took them 20 years to bring Chawla to justice in India and added that the investigation team worked hard, in this case, to get the accused extradited from the United Kingdoms.

The hearing on the Delhi Police plea will be held shortly. Justice Asha Menon will hear the matter via video conferencing.

Chawla is one of the main accused in the match-fixing scandal that also involved late South Africa captain Hansie Cronje. He had allegedly conspired with the latter to fix matches during South Africa's tour to India in 2000.