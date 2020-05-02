Not having to travel to work is a blessing: Dr Malini Saba, Founder & Chairman, Saba Group Holdings

By Express News Service

I have been working from home ever since the lockdown began. It has been a little difficult to work like this; managing via Internet and not having physical meetings. But it has allowed us all to take the bull by the horns and make the most of the situation we are thrown in. Also, I must concede that not having to commute through traffic during peak hours is a blessing!

My family consists of me, my daughter Danica, my three dogs and three cats, and all of us are under complete lockdown at our residence. I cherish the time I have got to spend at home, it has enabled me to cook my favourite recipes, spend time talking to my friends and pamper my pets. It has also given my time to play board games with my daughter and home school her.

This lockdown has also helped bring out the author in me. I now have ample time to write and read. It has also allowed me to spend more time meditating and doing yoga. I have recreated my sacred space in my home and use that to meditate and my whole family has gotten into this. And not the least, it has also given me a chance to sleep to my heart’s content!

Socially, the lockdown has not impacted me much as I am a home bird – I usually cook at home and rarely go out.The good thing is I have a small vegetable garden at my home and now spend ample time growing my own organic vegetables. I have a chicken so the eggs’ supply is unhampered. The only issue is getting a daily supply of milk. How I wish I had a cow!

Emotionally, I have not felt the strain because I enjoy solitude.While COVID 19 is deadly for humans, the staying indoors of humans has restored the natural balance outdoors. The sky is clearer and animals are back on streets. COVID has also brought out the humane aspect of people, most of us are taking care of others, in whatever small capacity it can be. We had all got so much self-centered that it really needed a jolt. The biggest take away from the pandemic is the realisation that we need to make changes to our lifestyle and thought process.

Dr Malini Saba is Founder & Chairman, Saba Group Holdings & Anannke Foundation spoke to Rajkumari Sharma Tankha