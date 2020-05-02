Plea in HC seeking FIR against Delhi Minorities panel chief for inflammatory statements

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A plea has been moved in the Delhi High Court seeking lodging of an FIR against the chairman of the Delhi Minorities Commission for his alleged "inflammatory" and "threatening" statements against the Hindu community.

The petition by Delhi resident Manoranjan Kumar has claimed that the commission's chairman, Zafarul-Islam Khan, on April 28 posted statements on his Facebook account wherein he allegedly referred to the Hindu community as 'Hindutva bigots'.

The plea, filed through advocate Siddharth Acharya, has also alleged that Khan in his statements threatened the Hindu community with dire consequences. The petitioner also sought his removal from the post of chairman of the commission.

".....he (Khan) deliberately misused his position as the Chairperson of the Commission and his continuance in office is detrimental to the interests of minorities and the public interest," the petition has contended. It also alleged that the statements were made by Khan with an intention to cause communal tensions.