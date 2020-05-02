Provide provisional papers for placements: Delhi Government

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Government has instructed colleges and universities to provide provisional degree certificates to students who have got placement but are yet to sit for the final examinations which has been postponed due to lockdown.

The decision was taken on Friday after a review meeting held by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia with all the (VC’s) of universities under Delhi government.

“In this situation, the universities should use the technology more proactively in the academics to recover the academic losses due to the pandemic. Social distancing is the key to fight this pandemic, therefore, every university should plan the academic sessions and running of the universities keeping in mind the social distancing norms,” Kejriwal said.

Three key issues were discussed — planning of admission process for the upcoming academic session, pending exams, and placement process.