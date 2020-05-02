Serendipity Arts Foundation and Les Rencontres d’Arles announces Serendipity Arles Grant of Rs 12,00,000

By Express News Service

With almost no assignments insight, it has been a difficult time for photographers, video and new media artists. In a bid to make things better, Serendipity Arts Foundation and Les Rencontres d’Arles have jointly announced the Serendipity Arles Grant, worth Rs 12,00,000.

Practitioners from South Asian countries of Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, under 45, are eligible to apply. Sam Stourdzé, Director of Rencontres d’Arles, said, “Our festival would like to acknowledge that India and the South Asia region have become a breeding ground of creation. Each year, 10 young photographers and a winner will be selected, funded and their work exhibited, strengthening the ties between our countries and, especially, shining a spotlight on the artists”. The 10 artists will receive a `70,000 grant and get to showcase their work at the Serendipity Arts Festival, Goa, in December.

Smriti Rajgarhia, Director of Serendipity Arts Foundation, says the grant doesn’t mean to restrict the creativity of any artist, which is why there is no set theme. But under no circumstances the proposed project should have been publicly displayed; in whole or in part. “Applicants have to submit their bio, portfolio, and a project proposal, which must mention the intent and scope of the project, its timeline, the budget required and a letter of recommendation. Also, the call is open to projects in progress and applicants must submit documents that outline the progress,” she says.

Talking about the possibility of the festival taking place this year amid the outbreak, Rajgarhia says, “These are strange times indeed, but one needs to be prepared and pragmatic. As humans, we have the great ability to adapt and make the most out of a situation.As of now, we intend to approach December for the festival in Goa as planned, while keeping an eye on the developments.”The grant supported by Embassy of France in India Applications close on July 7.