STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Shelter homes should get breakfast too: Housing and Land Rights Network recommends Delhi government

While the government is serving lunch and dinner at the shelter homes, in schools and hunger relief centres, there is a significant gap between the two meals, said HLRN.

Published: 02nd May 2020 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2020 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

Migrant workers take refuge in a temporary Delhi Government-run shelter home

Migrant workers take refuge in a temporary Delhi Government-run shelter home | pti

By Ritwika Mitra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: People in shelter homes and relief centres should have access to breakfast and tea, advocacy group Housing and Land Rights Network (HLRN) has recommended to the Delhi government.

While the government is serving lunch and dinner at the shelter homes, in schools and hunger relief centres, there is a significant gap between the two meals, said HLRN. The capital went in to a lockdown since March 23. With the lockdown now extended beyond May 4, people would be restricted to their shelter homes.        

“The lockdown has proven to be extremely difficult for homeless people, migrants, and daily wage earners. While government has taken noteworthy steps to provide food and temporary shelter for those in need, durable measures for securing housing and food security should be institutionalised in order to ensure that vulnerable groups do not have to suffer,” said Shivani Chaudhry, executive director, HLRN.

With children’s nutrition level remaining compromised during the lockdown, the government may consider collaborating with other agencies to provide free milk at least twice a week to such children in shelters homes and slums, the advocacy group said.

The other major challenge was behaviourial issues at shelter homes for the homeless with the long duration of the lockdown, said a Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) member.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi shelter homes Delhi government coronavirus COVID 19
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
This is why you have to keep your nose covered
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of lockdown
Representational image (Express Illustration| Prabha Shankar)
‘Systemic exclusion to blame for migrants’ plight’
Healthcare officials bid farewell to the oldest patient in the country to recover from COVID-19 at the Karur GMCH (Photo | Express)
95-yr-old TN woman India's oldest to recover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
Gallery
Widely regarded as the country's greatest ever filmmaker, Satyajit Ray's creative journey of almost four decades was littered with masterpieces. On his 99th birth anniversary, here are some rare images that show the life and times of the legendary director. (Photo | EPS)
Satyajit Ray at 99: Doffing our hat to a master filmmaker
Real Madrid, AC Milan, LA Galaxy and of course- Manchester United... The former English captain established wherever he went to play the game. The stylish man, best known for his bendy free kicks and pristine crosses, is a darling of not just the fans but his contemporaries too. Here are 10 interesting quotes about the midfielder that you will like to read on his birthday.
David Beckham turns 44: 10 quotes that explain what football genius the Manchester United great was! Cristiano Ronaldo, Sir Alex Ferguson, Zinedine Zidane and others...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp