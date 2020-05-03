STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: NDMC announces Rs 15 lakh compensation for frontline workers in case of death

The compensation will be provided to both regular and contractual workers, including outsourced employees.

Published: 03rd May 2020 11:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2020 11:32 PM   |  A+A-

Doctors

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) will provide Rs 15 lakh compensation in case of death of any of its employee fighting the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The council has decided to provide compensation of Rs.15 lacs in case of death of any such employee (including regular, contractual, RMR, TMR, outsourced wagers etc.) who are working in close proximity of COVID-19 and are exposed to the danger of contracting the coronavirus," the civic body said in a statement.

"Though NDMC is adopting all measures to safeguard and protect its employees/workers from COVID -19, however it has been felt necessary to assure financial help to their family members in case of death due to COVID-19 attributable to duty so that such workers are able to serve NDMC in such difficult times," it added.

NDMC clarified that though temporary measures will be available for three months, no age limit is prescribed of fulfilling the criteria for engagement with NDMC.

