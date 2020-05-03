Delhi High Court registry official tests COVID-19 positive, admitted in LNJP Hospital

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Days after an official from the Supreme Court tested positive for COVID-19, one of the Delhi High Court employees also tested positive on Sunday. The official was posted in the original side registry and was admitted to a hospital on Saturday.

The official tested positive on May 1 and he has not been coming to the High Court since March 20. The person is presently hospitalised and receiving treatment at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital, Delhi.

According to officials, Registrar General, on behalf of the Chief Justice, has enquired about the well-being of the employee and one senior official has been deputed to enquire about his health on regular basis.

“He is stated to be alright and stable. He is admitted in ward and thankfully recovering well. He has, so far, not been able to find out as to how he got infected but fact remains that immediately after the announcement of lockdown and he never came to court-complex even for a single day,” the official added.

The high court is keeping a close track of the employee’s health and has offered any kind of help required to the family.