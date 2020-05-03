STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Not more than 50 people can attend wedding functions during lockdown: Delhi CM Kejriwal

'Not more than 50 people are allowed at wedding functions and not more than 20 at last rites of a deceased person,' said Kejriwal during a video conference.

Arvind Kejriwal, AAP

Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo| PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that not more than 50 people would be allowed at wedding functions and not more than 20 people could attend the last rites of a deceased person.

"Not more than 50 people are allowed at wedding functions and not more than 20 at last rites of a deceased person," said Kejriwal during a video conference.

"The Center's decision of lockdown on March 24 was very important. If we had not implemented the lockdown, then the situation in the country could have been horrific now," he added.

He further said: "That time the country was not ready to fight COVID19. We had no idea of social distancing. Neither the people nor hospitals were ready. We had no personal protective equipment kits or testing kits either."

The CM said that they would not be able to sustain the lockdown for long as the economy is in peril. "The revenue has fallen from Rs 3,500 crore in April month of the previous years to Rs 300 crore this year. How will the government function?"

"The Delhi government will take strict action against those found spitting at public places," he added.

As per the latest update by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive cases of coronavirus in Delhi is 4,122, including 1,256 recovered/migrated and 64 deaths. 

