Coronavirus containment zones in Delhi's Bengali Market, East of Kailash de-sealed

Bengali Market situated in Central Delhi was sealed by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) after three positive cases were reported on April 8.

Published: 04th May 2020 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2020 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

So far, seven areas have been de-contained and now the active containment zones in the city are 94. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two containment zones in  the Bengali Market and East of Kailash were de-contained by authorities on Sunday. According to the Delhi government, the areas de-contained on Sunday were the Bengali Market in New Delhi and House No. 97 to 107 and House No. 120-127, Kailash Hills, East of Kailash in South East district. With the two zones de-contained, the total number of containment zones in Delhi stood at 94.

A MCD vehicle sprays disinfectant at Mayur Vihar.
(Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

Around 35 workers were found staying in a single room at one of the sweet shops in the market, ignoring the government’s social distancing directives.

According to the New Delhi District Magistrate, no new cases have been reported from the areas which includes Bengali Market, Babur Road including adjacent area of Todarmal Road, Babur Lane and School Lane.

Earlier, CM Arvind Kejriwal had said that Delhi is successfully containing the spread of the virus in these zones and in the past few days four such areas have been de-sealed.

“I congratulate the entire team and residents of this area who worked hard and have been successful” said Kejriwal in a tweet.The local administration after doing a check-up of all the residents in the containment zone will scale down the 100 per cent lockdown while still monitoring the situation.The SDM will need to keep strict vigil in the area for the next 14 days.

Seven areas de-sealed

So far, seven areas have been de-contained and now the active containment zones in the city are 94. After an area is declared as a containment zone by the district administration, the Delhi government launches ‘Operation SHIELD’ there.

