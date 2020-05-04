STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
E-rickshaw owners to get one-time Rs 5,000 relief: Delhi government

The decision was taken in the first meeting of the Delhi cabinet during the lockdown and it was chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Published: 04th May 2020 09:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2020 09:01 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Monday decided to extend its scheme of one-time Rs 5,000 assistance to each para-transit vehicle driver during the COVID-19-induced lockdown to cover e-rickshaw owners.

"We are giving Rs 5,000 to the PSV (public service vehicle) badge holding drivers in Delhi during the lockdown. We got information that thousands of e-rickshaw drivers do not have PSV badges. The cabinet decided today to provide Rs 5,000 assistance amount to all such e-rickshaw owners," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

The decision will benefit more than 60,000 permit holders of para-transit vehicles and owners of e-rickshaws registered in Delhi, the government said in a statement.

Under the existing scheme, the Delhi government is approving one-time financial assistance of Rs 5,000 to every para-transit vehicle driver holding a PSV badge in Delhi.

"The Cabinet today approved to extend the scheme to every permit holder of para-transit vehicle in Delhi as well as owners of e-rickshaws registered in Delhi," said the government statement.

Permit holders of para-transit vehicles who were also holding PSV badges have already been covered under the existing scheme.

Delhi Transport minister Kailash Gahlot thanked the chief minister for the decision in a tweet, saying he hoped the financial help will provide relief to e-rickshaw owners and permit holders of paratransit vehicles.

The paratransit vehicles include auto-rickshaws, taxis, Gramin Sew, Eco Sewa, Phatphat Sewa vehicles of last-mile connectivity.

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
For representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
Australia PM Scott Morrison (Photo | AP)
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Gallery
The story of the crackdown on Kashmir last August was difficult to show to the world. Check out those hard-hitting photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer Prize-winning photographers. (Photo | AP)
On day one of lockdown 3.0, hundreds of people thronged to the streets as shops opened, workers were out early, higher vehicular movements and at some places, chaos unfolded due to rush at liquor stores. Here's a sneak peek into the scenes in many metro cities in India. In the picture, a labourer working in the early hours of Monday in Tirupati. (Photo | EPS/Madhav K)
