STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Two floors of BSF headquarters sealed in Delhi after staff tests COVID-19 positive

Contact tracing is also underway and only a bare minimum staff is working, the officials added.

Published: 04th May 2020 01:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2020 01:02 PM   |  A+A-

Two floors of the BSF headquarters have been sealed after a staff member tested positive. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Two floors of the Border Security Force headquarters in Delhi have been sealed after a staff member was tested positive for COVID-19, officials said on Monday.

The eight-storeyed BSF head office is located in the CGOs complex on Lodhi road that also houses the CRPF headquarters which was placed under similar sealing on Sunday after two staffers tested positive.

CLICK HERE FOR COVID-19 UPDATES

Two floors of the BSF headquarters have been sealed after a staff member tested positive.

All drills for sanitisation are being undertaken, they said.

Contact tracing is also underway and only a bare minimum staff is working, the officials added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus COVID 19 coronavirus death toll BSF
Coronavirus
Migrant labourers pedal bicycles on their way from Rajasthan to their native places in Bihar amid lockdown | PTI
'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make emotional return to Bihar
Residents feeding pigeons at Elliots beach in Chennai (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
Lockdown Tales: Chennai residents feed pigeons at Elliots Beach
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Migrant labourers pedal bicycles on their way from Rajasthan to their native places in Bihar amid lockdown | PTI
'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make an emotional return to Bihar
Residents feeding pigeons at Elliots beach in Chennai (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
Lockdown Tales: Chennai residents feed pigeons at Elliots Beach
Gallery
An engineer by profession, Sujatha's career spanning over four decades saw him succeed as an author, screenwriter and producer. On his 85th birth anniversary, let's look at some rare pictures of man who thrived in synergy of technology and literature. (Ph
From EVMs to novels, Tamil writer Sujatha's works always got people queueing up
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: After weeks of struggle, trains, buses arranged for migrants in India amidst COVID-19 lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp