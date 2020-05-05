STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DU teachers, bodies write to CM Kejriwal over delayed salaries, college funds

The collective letter from the DUTA, Executive and Academic Council of DU has requested the AAP government to release the funds without any further delay.

Delhi University. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Members of the Academic Council and the Delhi University Teachers’ Association have written to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over non-issuance of funds to 12 Delhi Government-funded colleges.

“Thousands of teaching and non-teaching employees and their families of 12 Delhi government funded colleges are hit with the double whammy — COVID-19 pandemic and the non-payment of salary from March. Despite our repeated requests and a day-long hunger strike over the issue of non-release of required funds by Delhi government, there is no positive development regarding this,” reads the letter.

It said that this delay has not only affected the salary payments, but medical bills, retirement benefits and other development expenses are also pending.

CLICK HERE FOR COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES

“Now, the Dept of Higher Education of Delhi government has demanded all sorts of details from these colleges during the lockdown.”

“You may have grievances with DU regarding the formation of governing bodies, but non-disbursal of grants to these colleges are equally unjustified and inhuman amidst the lockdown. The employees and their families are suffering heavily for no fault of theirs,” it added.

