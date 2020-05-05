Strict action to curb coronavirus spread in Delhi: Union Minister Harsh Vardhan

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan on Monday said that the national capital is one such state in the country where strict action is needed to the spread of the new coronavirus strain.

Speaking to the media here, the Health Minister said, “It is inappropriate for me to comment on the situation of novel coronavirus in Delhi because that will be seen as a political statement but in my personal opinion, Delhi is one of those states in the country where more strict action is needed to be taken to control the coronavirus cases. The fight against it needs to be taken more seriously here.”

Harsh Vardhan said, “I feel that minimum relaxation should be given here during lockdown 3.0 but it is totally up to Delhi government. The Health and Home Ministries have given guidelines but it is the state government, who needs to decide as to how much and in what way those guidelines should be implemented in their states according to the situation there.”



CLICK HERE FOR COVID-19 UPDATES

The minister also appealed to voluntary organisations, NGOs and people at large to donate blood so that there is ample stocks to meet any eventuality in the country. He asked the Red Cross to keep sufficient blood stock for transfusion by promoting blood donation and providing facilities of pick up and drop to donors.

“Blood donation saves lives, let us raise awareness for blood donation and ensure that the needy have timely and affordable access to safe and quality blood.“Let us all donate blood, be there for someone else,” he said.

Enough COVID-19 hospitals



Harsh Vardhan said that right now India has ample number of COVID-19 dedicated hospitals, PPEs, N95 masks, ventilators and medicines. “We are at the better footing as compared to rest of the world,” the minister said.

(With agency inputs)