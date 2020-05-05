STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Strict action to curb coronavirus spread in Delhi: Union Minister Harsh Vardhan

The minister also appealed to voluntary organisations, NGOs and people at large to donate blood so that there is ample stocks to meet any eventuality in the country.

Published: 05th May 2020 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2020 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi has high number of coronavirus cases. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan on Monday said that the national capital is one such state in the country where strict action is needed to the spread of the new coronavirus strain.

Speaking to the media here, the Health Minister said, “It is inappropriate for me to comment on the situation of novel coronavirus in Delhi because that will be seen as a political statement but in my personal opinion, Delhi is one of those states in the country where more strict action is needed to be taken to control the coronavirus cases. The fight against it needs to be taken more seriously here.”

Harsh Vardhan said, “I feel that minimum relaxation should be given here during lockdown 3.0 but it is totally up to Delhi government. The Health and Home Ministries have given guidelines but it is the state government, who needs to decide as to how much and in what way those guidelines should be implemented in their states according to the situation there.”

CLICK HERE FOR COVID-19 UPDATES

The minister also appealed to voluntary organisations, NGOs and people at large to donate blood so that there is ample stocks to meet any eventuality in the country. He asked the Red Cross to keep sufficient blood stock for transfusion by promoting blood donation and providing facilities of pick up and drop to donors.     

“Blood donation saves lives, let us raise awareness for blood donation and ensure that the needy have timely and affordable access to safe and quality blood.“Let us all donate blood, be there for someone else,” he said.

Enough COVID-19 hospitals

Harsh Vardhan said that right now India has ample number of COVID-19 dedicated hospitals, PPEs, N95 masks, ventilators and medicines. “We are at the better footing as compared to rest of the world,” the minister said.

(With agency inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus COVID 19 coronavirus lockdown Harsh Vardhan
Coronavirus
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu sees biggest daily spike, records 527 new cases in 24 hours
Lockdown Tales: Mumbai man takes to music to cheer COVID-19 patients
For representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
Lockdown 3.0: Barbers only in orange, green zones, liquor shops allowed everywhere
COVID-19: Italy eases long lockdown after almost 2 months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Australia PM Scott Morrison (Photo | AP)
Australia loses $2.5 billion a week in coronavirus shutdown: PM Scott Morrison
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Give bottom 60% money, everybody ration cards: Abhijit Banerjee's Poor Economics 2.0
Gallery
The story of the crackdown on Kashmir last August was difficult to show to the world. Check out those hard-hitting photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer Prize-winning photographers. (Photo | AP)
Life during Kashmir lockdown: Check out the photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer-winning photographers
On day one of lockdown 3.0, hundreds of people thronged to the streets as shops opened, workers were out early, higher vehicular movements and at some places, chaos unfolded due to rush at liquor stores. Here's a sneak peek into the scenes in many metro cities in India. In the picture, a labourer working in the early hours of Monday in Tirupati. (Photo | EPS/Madhav K)
Crowd outside liquor shops, traffic on roads on day one of lockdown easing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp