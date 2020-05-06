STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Admin of Instagram group 'Bois Locker Room' arrested, 15 quizzed so far

Four group members, who are all above 18 years of age, have joined the probe on Wednesday, a senior police officer said.

What is Bois Locker Room and why is it trending on social media?

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police’s Cyber Cell on Wednesday arrested the admin of the ‘Bois Locker Room’ private chat group on Instagram, which was being used to share obscene messages and morphed pictures of underage girls. Police said the 18-year-old admin of the group and a student of a school in Delhi-NCR appeared for his Class XII Board examinations this year. 

Four group members, who are all above 18 years of age, have joined the probe on Wednesday, a senior police officer said. Students from at least four-five schools were found to be involved, police said.
The admin created the group in first week of April and added his friends and their acquaintances from other schools and neighbourhood, which is how the group expanded, he said.

The 15-year-old juvenile, who was apprehended on Monday, was an active member and shared photographs of girls in the group. During questioning, he said he was added to the group by one of his friends, the official said. Since Tuesday, at least 15 members of the group have been questioned so far.
At least 27 members were part of the group and they deactivated it soon after screenshots of their chat came to light, the police officer said. 

So far, the identified members were found to be using their own cell phone for the purpose and if any other device comes to notice during the course of investigation, it will be seized for verification, police said. 

Police said they are still verifying if the sole motive of creating the group was to share such content or it was created like a normal group but later sharing of these messages and pictures started. The juveniles, who are part of the group, are being quizzed at their home in the presence of their parents and members of NGOs. 

