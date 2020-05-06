STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi government launches Twitter handle for addressing COVID-related queries, complaints

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Wednesday launched a Twitter handle for addressing COVID-19 related queries and complaints of the people.

The handle @DelhiVsCorona will ensure authentic information about the disease and serve as a one-stop solution for all the COVID-19 related queries and complaints, the government said in a statement.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has formed a team to monitor this Twitter handle.

The team will gather live status of the situation in the government hospitals and provide authentic information on COVID-19, it said.

"The team will also respond and solve the issues of patients and doctors in the Delhi government hospitals."

Twitter users can tag @DelhiVsCorona and tweet with their queries regarding ration, checkups, hospital-related queries or any other COVID-19 related questions, the statement read.

"The team of representatives will ensure swift and speedy action on the issues related to COVID-19 treatment raised on Twitter.

This will help reduce panic and anxiety amongst the citizens of Delhi," added the statement.

