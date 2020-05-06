JNU attack: Court asks Crime Branch to file status report within seven days

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A court on Tuesday directed the Delhi Police Crime Branch to file a status report in a case relating to an attack on students and teachers on the JNU campus on January 5.

The court was hearing a plea filed by Professor Sucharita Sen, who suffered head injuries during the attack allegedly by masked people inside the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus on the date of incident, seeking registration of FIR in a case.

Metropolitan Magistrate Vipul Sandwar passed the direction after taking on record a status report filed by the police station of Vasant Kunj, North in pursuant to an earlier order.

The report filed by police on Tuesday said that an FIR was filed in the matter which has now been transferred to the crime branch along with the present complaint filed by Sen.

“As per the submissions and the status report the only thing that can be ascertained is that an FIR at the crime branch has been lodged. Let a status report be called from Crime Branch, New Delhi within seven days from today mentioning the details of the FIR and the action taken pursuant to it,” the judge said in the two-page order and posted the matter for May 18.

In her submission, the professor claimed that no action has been taken so far and that the case that was

transferred to the Crime Branch was a separate FIR.The court had in February directed the Station House Officer (SHO) concerned to file an action taken report (ATR).

With agency inputs