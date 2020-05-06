Sangam Vihar and two other containment zones in Delhi de-sealed

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Three lanes of L-1 in Sangam Vihar which were declared as containment zones after reporting seven Covid-19 positive cases were de-sealed on Tuesday. According to the state government, two more contained areas were de-sealed which include Paschim Vihar and Hari Nagar.

The Mansara Apartments was the first contained area to be de-sealed in Delhi. So far, 12 areas have been de-contained in the city and the 88 zones remain under containment with no new addition in the past few days. According to district health authorities, the areas were de-sealed once the required criteria was fulfilled. Medical screening of residents was conducted and first layer contacts as well were tested and found to be negative.

“Twenty-eight days have passed since April 4 and no new cases have been reported from the area,” said an order issued by SDM Ankita Mishra. However, the SHO along with a survey team as constituted by the district administration will keep strict vigil in the above-said area to make sure that there is the minimum movement of people in the area, social distancing is maintained and everyone wears masks.

Earlier, J and K blocks of Dilshad Garden which were the first areas to be contained were also de-sealed after no further cases were reported. Eleven cases were reported from the area after a 38-year-old woman with a travel history from Saudi Arabia tested positive.