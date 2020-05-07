COVID-19 lockdown: A new way of being for these Kochhar women

Angela Paljor By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Our lives have been so hectic that most of us did not spend enough time on ourselves. Living in quarantine is not at all easy, but I feel that it has given us a chance to get to know ourselves better. It is actually a new way of being. Despite the fact that my family is always together in the office and the house, there’s a massive family bonding at the moment as we got a chance to connect with our loved ones more deeply.

Samantha Kochhar

I plan my day and I follow the format very judiciously. I have divided time for each activity and make sure that I do it on a timely basis. I get up at a particular time and exercise, spend time with my family, and then I get busy with work. Anyone who tries to get me away from my format, gets into trouble.

Due to the pandemic, my international work-related travels have got cancelled and our future launches as well. But I’m getting to do everything that I never thought I had time for. Like painting, writing and reading. Now, I also pluck my own eyebrows! I cooking and brew my own wine, which I had the whole family try. So, quite a lot is going on.

This period has also improved the air quality, giving mother nature a chance to heal herself. More and more people are supporting the needy with food and shelter. However, we have to ensure that we are following the rules in doing our best while dealing with COVID-19. We make a conscious effort to keep the house clean and sanitised. The ones who go out to buy ration try to be extra careful by changing clothes, sanitising and washing the hands when back.

Thank God, we manufacture our own sanitisers because they are getting used in bulk. Also, we’ve not met anyone from outside for days now, which itself is a whole new thing for all of us.

