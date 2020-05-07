STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

DCW notice to Delhi Police over trolls 'slandering' Jamia student Safoora Zargar

Zargar, the media coordinator of Jamia Coordination Committee, was arrested last month in connection with the protests in northeast Delhi’s Jaffrabad in February.

Published: 07th May 2020 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2020 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

Jamia student Safoora Zargar was arrested last month in connection with the protests in northeast Delhi’s Jaffrabad in Feb. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) has issued notice to Delhi Police over trolls “slandering” Jamia Millia Islamia student Safoora Zargar, who is pregnant and lodged in Tihar Jail for alleged violence during anti-CAA protests.

Zargar, the media coordinator of Jamia Coordination Committee, was arrested last month in connection with the protests in northeast Delhi’s Jaffrabad in February.

Later, she was booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in a case related to the communal violence over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in northeast district and sent to Tihar Jail.

Zargar is being trolled on social media on the paternity of her child. “On receipt of complaints, DCW issued notice to  Delhi Police Cyber Crime Cell against shameful  slandering by trolls of pregnant Safoora Zargar,” the panel said.

DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal said the court will decide whether Zargar is guilty or not “but no one has the right to outrage her modesty and vilify her character”.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi Police Jamia Millia Islamia Safoora Zargar
Coronavirus
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrant workers decide to cycle 1700 kms from TN to MP
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Chander Nagar in East Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: Nainital locals brave hailstorm to throng liquor stores
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Give bottom 60% money, everybody ration cards: Abhijit Banerjee

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • a.k.sehanobis

    So The Liberals/Activists are at it again.
    12 hours ago reply
Videos
Lockdown Tales: Chennai priest serves humanity during lockdown by distributing free masks
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
Gallery
May 7, 2020 marks the 159th birth anniversary of one of India's most revered Nobel laureates and visionaries. Here are some quotes by him that were hidden life lessons for all. (Photo | EPS)
15 Rabindranath Tagore quotes to remember the Nobel laureate on his 159th birth anniversary
A relief worker carries an unconscious child on his shoulders as he rushes towards a nearby hospital after a gas leak from LG Polymers plant near Visakhapatnam. (Photo| G Satyanarayana, EPS)
Disturbing images of Visakhapatnam's polymers gas leak tragedy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp