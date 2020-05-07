DCW notice to Delhi Police over trolls 'slandering' Jamia student Safoora Zargar

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) has issued notice to Delhi Police over trolls “slandering” Jamia Millia Islamia student Safoora Zargar, who is pregnant and lodged in Tihar Jail for alleged violence during anti-CAA protests.

Zargar, the media coordinator of Jamia Coordination Committee, was arrested last month in connection with the protests in northeast Delhi’s Jaffrabad in February.



Later, she was booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in a case related to the communal violence over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in northeast district and sent to Tihar Jail.

Zargar is being trolled on social media on the paternity of her child. “On receipt of complaints, DCW issued notice to Delhi Police Cyber Crime Cell against shameful slandering by trolls of pregnant Safoora Zargar,” the panel said.



DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal said the court will decide whether Zargar is guilty or not “but no one has the right to outrage her modesty and vilify her character”.