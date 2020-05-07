STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Summer vacation in Delhi government-run, aided schools from May 11 to June 30

Universities and schools across the country have been closed and all exams have been postponed since March 16 when the Centre announced a countrywide classroom shutdown due to COVID-19.

Published: 07th May 2020 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2020 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

Students attend digital classes at one of the govt schools. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi government has announced summer vacation in schools run and aided by the state government from May 11 to June 30, senior officials said on Wednesday. The government has also clarified that students will not be called to schools for any vacation-related activity in view of the COVID-19 situation.

“Due to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the teaching and learning activities in the schools have been suspended since March 23. The lockdown has further extended up to May 1,” a senior official of the Directorate of Education (DoE) said.

ALSO READ | A need now but no replacement: Teachers share concerns about online classes during COVID-19

“The summer vacations in government and government aided schools shall be observed from May 11 to June 30. However, keeping in view the COVID-19 pandemic, students shall not be called to schools for any teaching learning activity during summer vacation,” the senior official added.

Universities and schools across the country have been closed and all exams have been postponed since March 16 when the Centre announced a countrywide classroom shutdown as one of the measures to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. Later, a nationwide lockdown was announced on March 24, which has now been extended till May 17.

The suspension of classroom learning due to the COVID-19 lockdown had kickstarted a debate on whether schools should suspend summer vacation this year to make up for academic loss.The government had earlier sought suggestions from various stakeholders on whether it would be possible for the schools in Delhi to conduct classes during summer break. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID 19 Summer Vacations
Coronavirus
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrant workers decide to cycle 1700 kms from TN to MP
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Chander Nagar in East Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: Nainital locals brave hailstorm to throng liquor stores
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Give bottom 60% money, everybody ration cards: Abhijit Banerjee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lockdown Tales: Chennai priest serves humanity during lockdown by distributing free masks
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
Gallery
May 7, 2020 marks the 159th birth anniversary of one of India's most revered Nobel laureates and visionaries. Here are some quotes by him that were hidden life lessons for all. (Photo | EPS)
15 Rabindranath Tagore quotes to remember the Nobel laureate on his 159th birth anniversary
A relief worker carries an unconscious child on his shoulders as he rushes towards a nearby hospital after a gas leak from LG Polymers plant near Visakhapatnam. (Photo| G Satyanarayana, EPS)
Disturbing images of Visakhapatnam's polymers gas leak tragedy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp