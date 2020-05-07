Summer vacation in Delhi government-run, aided schools from May 11 to June 30

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has announced summer vacation in schools run and aided by the state government from May 11 to June 30, senior officials said on Wednesday. The government has also clarified that students will not be called to schools for any vacation-related activity in view of the COVID-19 situation.

“Due to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the teaching and learning activities in the schools have been suspended since March 23. The lockdown has further extended up to May 1,” a senior official of the Directorate of Education (DoE) said.



“The summer vacations in government and government aided schools shall be observed from May 11 to June 30. However, keeping in view the COVID-19 pandemic, students shall not be called to schools for any teaching learning activity during summer vacation,” the senior official added.

Universities and schools across the country have been closed and all exams have been postponed since March 16 when the Centre announced a countrywide classroom shutdown as one of the measures to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. Later, a nationwide lockdown was announced on March 24, which has now been extended till May 17.

The suspension of classroom learning due to the COVID-19 lockdown had kickstarted a debate on whether schools should suspend summer vacation this year to make up for academic loss.The government had earlier sought suggestions from various stakeholders on whether it would be possible for the schools in Delhi to conduct classes during summer break.