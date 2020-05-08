COVID-19 cases mount to 6,318; death toll rises to 68 in Delhi

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital climbed to 6,318, with 338 new cases and two fresh deaths being reported on Friday, according to the Delhi government authorities.

On Thursday, the city had recorded its largest single-day spike of 448 new COVID-19 cases.

On Thursday night, the total number of cases stood at 5,980 with 66 deaths. With two more fatalities, the death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi has risen to 68.