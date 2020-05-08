Delhi University professors oppose working committee proposal for examinations

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi University teachers have written to the university administration opposing Vice Chancellor Yogesh K Tyagi’s decision to constitute 15 member working group committees to decide on conducting examinations.

"According to University Grants Commission (UGC), the university has to follow its rules and regulation for conducting examinations. Thus, forming a committee Vice Chancellor must immediately conduct Academic Council (AC) meeting and place guidelines of UGC as agenda item. The meeting can be conducted online," said the teachers.

The teachers also said that the many final year students have applied for foreign universities for higher education and the university should declare results on basis of previous GPAs to not delay results for such students. "The teachers have completed 90 per cent of the syllabus. The university should declare result basis on the Grades (CGPA) of the previous five semesters. The first and second year students can give their examinations in the semester," said a member of AC.

"Online examination at such time is not a good idea. As most of outstation students went to their respective states without their study material. More than 45 per cent students are from other states and internet accessibility is a big problem for most of them. These are some issues on a long list of problems, which requires serious attention of the decision makers," said Dr Pankaj Garg, former AC member.