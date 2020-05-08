STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fee rules violations: HC orders Delhi government to de-seal Apeejay schools

The school authorities on April 5 filed for an urgent hearing on the matter at the high court.

Apeejay School’s Panchsheel Park and Saket branches were sealed

Apeejay School’s Panchsheel Park and Saket branches were sealed. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Days after the Aam Aadmi Party government permitted to sealing of two Apeejay schools over alleged violation of fee rules issued by the Department of Education (DOE) during the lockdown, the Delhi High Court has ordered both schools to be de-sealed.

The Delhi Government passed the order to seal the schools on April 4 and also directed the authorities concerned to register an FIR against the management and operating heads of the school.

The school authorities on April 5 filed for an urgent hearing on the matter at the high court. The court moved swiftly and passed an order to de-seal the schools on the same day via video conference. The two branches are located in Sheikh Sarai Panchsheel Park and Saket.

“The court has acknowledged that the Department of Education had taken the action without any notification or hearing. We are fully compliant will all government laws and have full evidence to prove it if given the opportunity to be heard,” said an Apeejay school authority. "We are eagerly waiting for DOE to follow the directions and de-seal our schools so that we can resume online classes," they said.

The school also appealed to the Minister of Education, Manish Sisodia, to direct the DOE to allow them
to officially resume online classes while complying with the court orders.

