Jamia Milia Islamia University to conduct offline exams for final year students from July 1 to 30

NEW DELHI: Jamia Milia Islamia University has decided to conduct offline examinations for the final semester students from July 1. The decision was taken on Thursday in a four-hour long online meeting of the Academic Council meeting attended by Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar, Registrar AP Siddiqui, Deans and other members of the council.

“The council has decided to adopt the newly issued guidelines by the University Grants Commission (UGC) in totality,” said Ahmad Azeem, Public Relation Officer, JMI.

JMI has also decided to extend online classes till May 31 and the last date of submission of assignment has been extended to June 5. "All teachers have been requested to upload the internal assessment marks by June 15 on the website of the Controller of Examinations of the university. The students are requested to submit online examination forms as early as possible," said a university statement.

"All teachers are requested to upload the assignment marks or internal assessment marks by June 15 on the website of the Controller of Examinations of the university," Jamia Millia Islamia said.Meanwhile, the summer vacations of the university will start from June 15 and will continue till June 30. "The university will reopen and classes for regular students to start from 1st August, 2020," the university said.

Other central university’s situated in the capital like Jawaharlal Nehru University has decided to take examinations in both online and offline mode. "We have allowed the departments to choose between online or offline mode per the convenience of students," said JNU Registrar Pramod Kumar.However, Delhi University, which has enrolled about 3 lakh students, has not taken any decision on examinations yet.