STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Jamia Milia Islamia University to conduct offline exams for final year students from July 1 to 30

The varsity has also decided to extend online classes till May 31 and the last date of submission of assignment has been extended to June 5.

Published: 08th May 2020 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2020 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

Jamia Millia Islamia

Jamia Millia Islamia (Photo| Jamia Millia website)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Jamia Milia Islamia University has decided to conduct offline examinations for the final semester students from July 1. The decision was taken on Thursday in a four-hour long online meeting of the  Academic Council meeting attended by Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar, Registrar AP  Siddiqui, Deans and other members of the council.

“The council has decided to adopt the newly issued guidelines by the University Grants Commission (UGC) in totality,” said Ahmad Azeem, Public Relation Officer, JMI.

JMI has also decided to extend online classes till May 31 and the last date of submission of assignment has been extended to June 5. "All teachers have been requested to upload the internal assessment marks by June 15 on the website of the Controller of Examinations of the university.  The students are requested to submit online examination forms as early as possible," said a university statement.

“All teachers are requested to upload the assignment marks or internal assessment marks by June 15 on the website of the Controller of Examinations of the university,” Jamia Millia Islamia said.Meanwhile, the summer vacations of the university will start from June 15 and will continue till June 30. “The university will reopen and classes for regular students to start from 1st August, 2020,” the university said.

Other central university’s situated in the capital like Jawaharlal Nehru University has decided to take examinations in  both online and offline mode. "We have allowed the departments to choose between online or offline mode per the convenience of students," said JNU Registrar Pramod Kumar.However, Delhi University, which has enrolled about 3 lakh students, has not taken any decision on examinations yet.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jamia Milia Islamia University Jamia exams Jamia exam dates Najma Akhtar Jamia final year exams
Coronavirus
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train
Lockdown Tales: The Chennai priest on a mission to distribute masks
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrants decide to cycle 1700 kms from TN to MP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid COVID-19 pandemic
Gallery
Money Heist director Alex Rodrigo chooses his cast for the Indian version of the heist crime drama. Directed by Alex Rodrigo, the series revolves around Alvaro Morte’s character (Professor) bringing together a bunch of other career criminals who dress up
Ajith to Vijay: Money Heist director Alex Rodrigo 'chooses his cast' for the Indian version
Launching its biggest ever repatriation exercise, India onThursday airlifted 363 of its citizens, including nine infants, stranded in the United Arab Emirates due to the international travel lockdown over the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo | EPS)
PPEs, masks, social distancing: How Kochi welcomed first batch of Vande Bharat expats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp