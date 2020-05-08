North Delhi civic body launches campaign to prevent vector diseases in COVID-19 containment zones

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NMCD) has launched a campaign for prevention of dengue, malaria and chikungunya in Sadar Bazaar area, which was declared as containment zones after several cases of coronavirus were reported from there.The campaign was launched by standing committee of the corporation Jai Prakash in the presence of municipal corporation officials.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the corporation had started efforts early so that it would be easier to prevent breeding of mosquitoesin the coming months, when the conditions are suitable for the same. "Domestic Breeding Checkers (DBC) and staff of the malaria department have started efforts for prevention of dengue, malaria and chikungunya along with coronavirus. We have been sanitising the area for long in view of coronavirus cases. Both efforts now will go on simultaneously," said Prakash.

On Wednesday, Prakash led a drive under which decoction was distributed among municipal sanitation workers to boost their immunity system. "During this pandemic, safai karamcharis (sanitation workers) are working relentlessly and cleaning the roads without thinking about their health. So, we distributed decoction to increase immunity as they are more vulnerable to fall prey to infection," he said.