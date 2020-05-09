Bois Locker Room case: DCW chief files complaint after receiving threats

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal on Friday filed a complaint with police after she allegedly received death threats on Twitter.

The threat message she received on her Twitter account, was filled with strong abusive languages. The threatening message from @Shubhansandeep9 read, “When you can see the chats of ‘Bois Locker Room,' then cannot you see the obscene Instagram chat of ‘Girls Locker Room. Who is this ‘anti-national Safoora Zargar to you. You are a woman, so be that, dont dare to become a man. If career of any innocent boy will be spoiled because of you, we will shoot you at point blank range.”

Maliwal recently voiced her opinion on issues like ‘Bois locker Room’ and online slandering of jailed Jamia Millia Islamia student Safoora Zargar over the paternity of her unborn child.