Coronavirus lockdown: Delhi Congress gets 2,106 forms from migrants, wants Kejriwal's intervention

The Congress leader said the party would pay for the train/bus fares of these migrant labourers in case the Delhi government or the Railways does not foot their travel and meal expenses.

Published: 09th May 2020 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2020 09:18 AM

Stranded migrant workers from Bihar state board a bus for a railway station to return back to theit homes during a goverment-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Congress Committee Chief Anil Kumar Chaudhary has written to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal seeking his intervention in the early return of Delhi’s labourers to their native places.

Chaudhary said the party has received 2,106 forms from such migrants, a list of which was enclosed along with the letter. “The condition of the migrant labourers is so pathetic that even those who have been living in Delhi for many years are also rushing to catch first available Shramik Special train or bus,” he said.

He appealed to the CM to ensure safety and security of those labourers as they are finding it impossible to live in Delhi with no source of livelihood. He alleged the Delhi Government has done nothing to bail them out of their plight.

The Congress leader said the party would pay for the train/bus fares of these migrant labourers in case the Delhi government or the Railways does not foot their travel and meal expenses.

The Congress asked the Delhi CM to spell out steps being taken by the state government for the travel arrangements of these migrant labourers and also the name of the nodal officer so that the party could facilitate their travel.

The Congress had also launched sanitisation programme named “Congress Ke Sipahi, Karenge Corona Ki Dhulai”, the Delhi Congress, , started distributing sanitisation machines and chemicals to all the 280 blocks of the national capital.

It has handed over 1,120 machines to its office-bearers to carry out sanitisation in the areas assigned to them. Chaudhary said, “Each ward will be given four machines and the Congress coronavirus warriors will carry out sanitisation exercise to contain the spread of the COVID-19.”

(With agency inputs)

