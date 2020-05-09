Delhi Police constable suspended for thrashing man who 'hugged people' during COVID-19 lockdown

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 30-year-old man was thrashed by a Delhi Police constable for allegedly “hugging people” in southwest Delhi’s Sagarpur area, following which the policeman was suspended. The entire incident, which took place on Wednesday, was captured on a video which has gone viral on social media.In the video, a policeman is seen thrashing the man with a stick.

The locals along with the constable are also seen hitting the man, when he tries to walk away. When a passerby asks why the man is being thrashed, someone says the man was hugging people in the park, according to the video. The victim has been identified as a local, a resident of Sagarpur in southwest Delhi.



According to the family members, the victim had gone to a mosque after which he went to his elder sister’s house, who also lived in the same locality.

The incident took place when the victim was returning home from her place.“When he was returning home, he saw the police near the park. He got scared and started running as he thought he was violating the lockdown."

“The policeman followed him and started thrashing him. They alleged that he had coronavirus. People also joined the policeman in hitting him. He does not have coronavirus, but even if he did, the police should have taken him to a hospital for treatment and informed us,” one of victim’s family members said. Police said they have identified the constable.

‘Victim had coronavirus’



