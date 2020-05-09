STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Police constable suspended for thrashing man who 'hugged people' during COVID-19 lockdown

According to the family members, the victim had gone to a mosque after which he went to his elder sister’s house, who also lived in the same locality.

Published: 09th May 2020 09:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2020 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

More than 21 Delhi Police personnel have tested positive so far

The nationwide lockdown has been extended till May 17. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 30-year-old man was thrashed by a Delhi Police constable for allegedly “hugging people” in southwest Delhi’s Sagarpur area, following which the policeman was suspended. The entire incident, which took place on Wednesday, was captured on a video which has gone viral on social media.In the video, a policeman is seen thrashing the man with a stick.

The locals along with the constable are also seen hitting the man, when he tries to walk away. When a passerby asks why the man is being thrashed, someone says the man was hugging people in the park, according to the video. The victim has been identified as a local, a resident of Sagarpur in southwest Delhi.

According to the family members, the victim had gone to a mosque after which he went to his elder sister’s house, who also lived in the same locality.

The incident took place when the victim was returning home from her place.“When he was returning home, he saw the police near the park. He got scared and started running as he thought he was violating the lockdown."

“The policeman followed him and started thrashing him. They alleged that he had coronavirus. People also joined the policeman in hitting him. He does not have coronavirus, but even if he did, the police should have taken him to a hospital for treatment and informed us,” one of victim’s family members said. Police said they have identified the constable.

‘Victim had coronavirus’

The victim has been identified as a local. According to the family members, he had gone to a mosque after which he went to his elder sister’s house, who also lived in the same locality. The incident took place when the victim  was returning home from her place. Police alleged that he had coronavirus.

(With agency inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus COVID 19 coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid pandemic?
An expatriate who arrived from Abu Dhabi in the evacuation flight comes out of the Kochi airport on Thursday | Express
Vande Bharat Mission: Sigh of relief as first batch of Keralites reach home from UAE
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two paramedical staff walking holding umbrella at Hongasandra ward which is a hotspot in Bengaluru. (Photo |EPS/Shriram BN)
Umbrellas for social distancing: The Kerala way of fighting COVID-19
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp