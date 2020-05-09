Disbursed Rs 19.8 crore to over 39 thousand workers: Delhi government

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The AAP government told the Delhi High Court on Friday that till April 9 it had disbursed Rs 19.8 crore to 39,600 workers registered with the Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare (BOCWW) Board as relief package during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The Delhi government further said that it has provided old age pension of Rs 3,000 per month to retired construction workers through the board.



However, the relief has been provided only to the workers registered under the BOCWW Act as mandated under the statute and rules framed thereunder, it informed a bench of Justices Manmohan and Sanjeev Narula which listed the matter for further hearing on May 20.

The court was hearing a PIL seeking registration of all construction workers in the national capital under the Act so that all of them can get the benefit of the one-time relief package of Rs 5,000 being provided to each labourer.

(With agency inputs)