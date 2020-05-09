We shall overcome: What is  ITC Hotel doing to fight COVID-19

Shantanu David By

Express News Service

With all kinds of industries struggling to keep up with a ‘new normal’ that seems to change every day, leading Indian hospitality chain ITC Hotels is sticking to its credo of ‘Responsible Luxury’ to navigate the waters of a post-COVID world. With the hospitality industry among the most heavily impacted due to lockdowns and the air rife with the fear of infections, and admittedly infections as well, the company is out with a brand new ‘WeAssure’ initiative, geared towards assuring the health and safety of their guests as well as their employees.

In a first for the hospitality industry, ITC Hotels will be accredited by the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare Providers (NABH) – the nation’s leading standards organisation for sanitation, hygiene, safety and infection control practices. The hotel chain is also partnering with DNV GL Business Assurance, one of the world’s leading certification bodies, to ensure stringent clinical levels of hygiene and safety.

“We are committed to delivering world-class luxury experiences that address the most important needs of wellbeing and safety through responsible practices that are immensely relevant in the unprecedented circumstances we face today.



‘WeAssure’ is a unique programme designed in collaboration with medical professionals and disinfection experts to enhance the existing hygiene and cleaning protocols,” said Nakul Anand, Executive Director, ITC Ltd, adding, “The stringent programme specifications reassure guests of visibly stringent cleanliness and disinfection processes which benchmark clinically hygienic standards, offering guests’ unparalleled comfort with peace of mind.”

Boasting many industry firsts, ‘WeAssure’ is set to redefine the rigorous cleanliness and hygiene protocols previously followed by leading hotel chains. DNV GL Business Assurance, a body that helps businesses assure the performance of their organisation is evaluating a model, built around the three pillars — health, hygiene and safety. This will help ITC Hotels achieve higher levels of maturity around all facets of operations.

In a nutshell



‘WeAssure’ is a holistic programme that will address all facets of hotel operations. From revised hygiene and sanitation protocols at the hotels’ receiving stores, back offices, laundries to heightened sanitisation measures for the public areas and utilities including guest luggage, elevators to room service.