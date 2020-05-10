STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bois Locker Room: Girl with fake Snapchat account suggested sexual assault plan to boy to test character, says Police

Devices of the two juveniles involved in the Snapchat conversation have been seized and sent for forensic analysis.

Published: 10th May 2020 11:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2020 03:39 PM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The investigation into the controversial 'Bois Locker Room' case has revealed that the discussion to 'molest' and 'gangrape' a girl never happened in the group. Instead, the 'sexual assault' talk took place in a private chat on Snapchat through an account created by a 'girl' (juvenile) with a fake male name 'Siddharth' and was meant to test the values and character of the other juvenile, who was the recipient of the chat. 

"Among the various screenshots shared on multiple social media platforms is a screenshot of a one-to-one Snapchat conversation, where a person named 'Siddharth' is suggesting a plan of aggravated sexual assault of a girl to the other person (receiver)," said DCP Cyber Prevention, Awareness and Detection Centre (CyPAD) Anyesh Roy in a statement. 

Roy said, "Investigation has revealed that the alleged Snapchat conversation is actually between a girl (sender) and a boy (receiver) in which the girl was sending chat messages through a fictional Snapchat account named 'Siddharth'. Using the fake identity of a male person, she suggested in the chat, a plan to sexually assault herself. The purpose of her sending such chat messages using a fake, fictional identity was to check the reaction of the boy receiving it and the strength of his character, especially when someone talks bad about the girl herself."

ALSO READ | Bois Locker Room case: DCW chief files complaint after receiving threats

The receiver, also a juvenile, cut-off all communication with 'Siddharth' once this happened. The boy, though took a screenshot of the chat and reported the chat to his friends, including the girl, who unknown to him was behind the handle, said the police.

The girl, understandably, did not share the screenshot.

"One of the other recipients of the screenshot, however, posted it as an Instagram story for some time, from where it started circulating in connected social media accounts of friends, schoolmates, etc. When the Bois Locker Room Instagram screenshots were revealed to others and started circulating on social media, the alleged Snapchat conversation also got mixed with it due to its sensational nature and due to its availability in different student groups," said the senior police official in a statement. 

No action will be taken against either the boy or the girl, Delhi Police clarified, but their devices have been seized and sent for forensic analysis.

"Although, creating a fake id is wrong, her intent was not malicious. So, we are not filing any complaint," an official told PTI.

The conversation, which happened last month, was not in any way related to the 'Bois Locker Room' Instagram group in which obscene messages and morphed pictures of underage girls were shared, Delhi police said.

ALSO READ | 15-year-olds objectifying underage girls: Instagram shocker that's #BoysLockerRoom

They have already arrested the Group Admin, who is an active member of the 'Bois Locker Room', and another 15-year-old juvenile. More than twenty-four students connected with the Instagram group have been interviewed/examined.

"Efforts are being made to identify and examine/interview the remaining Group members at the earliest. Partial information about three Instagram accounts have been shared by the intermediary. Further technical details are being collected. The devices seized during the investigation have been sent for forensic analysis. Further investigation is underway," said Roy. 

  • Bontheaog
    Why isn't a case registered against the Girl....
    9 hours ago reply

  • Lewis
    No charge against girl because her intent was not malicious but if this was done by boy then automatically it becomes malicious. BS. Why punishment are not same for both gender when talking about equality.
    10 hours ago reply

  • Tarun
    We are living in stupid times!!! Why isn't the girl arrested in this case. What does it mean no malicious act? She was provoking the guy and sowing the seeds. An illegal act with no malicious act is still illegal. Period. A guy recently committed suicide because of all these happenings.
    10 hours ago reply
