Over 75 per cent COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Kejriwal

The CM said the government has also issued an order for requisition of ambulances of private hospitals, adding that the decision has been taken in the wake of shortage of state-run ambulances.

Published: 10th May 2020 01:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2020 01:19 PM   |  A+A-

Arvind Kejriwal, AAP

Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said 75 per cent of COVID-19 cases in the city are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms.

"They (private ambulances) will have to be pressed into service when the government requires their service," Kejriwal said while addressing an online media briefing.

The government has made arrangements for treatment of those at their homes with mild COVID-19 symptoms in accordance with the Centre's guidelines.

"Out of 6,923 COVID-19 patients, only 1,476 are admitted at hospitals, rest getting treatment at their homes and COVID-19 centres," Kejriwal added.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Over 75 per cent COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Arvind Kejriwal
