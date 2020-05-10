STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

PIL in Delhi HC to take steps for protection, welfare of sex workers, LGBT members

Petitioner said the PIL was filed for the welfare of sex workers and members of the LGBT community who do not have access to financial aid during the lockdown.

Published: 10th May 2020 03:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2020 03:34 PM   |  A+A-

LGBT

For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A PIL has been filed in the Delhi High Court, seeking direction to the Centre and the AAP government to take steps for protection, social security and welfare measures, including food, accommodation and medicines, for sex workers and the LGBT community during the lockdown.

The plea is scheduled to come up for hearing on Monday before a bench of justices Rajiv Sahai Endlaw and Sangita Dhingra Sehgal.

The plea seeks effective measures to provide financial aid, food, shelter and medicines to sex workers and LGBT community members in Delhi to ensure their survival during the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19 and to constitute a committee for rehabilitation of sex workers.

Petitioner and advocate Anurag Chauhan said the PIL was filed for the welfare of sex workers and members of the LGBT community who do not have access to financial aid during the lockdown.

The plea also seeks a direction to the authorities to take steps to exempt them from paying rent and also to set up a separate helpline to counsel them and address their problems during the period of the pandemic.

The petitioner said he had given a representation to the Delhi chief minister and the lieutenant governor on May 2, highlighting the grievances of the sex workers and the members of the LGBT community but no steps were taken.

"There is no particulars or details found regarding grant of any financial aid and scheme to sex workers and LGBT community people by the Delhi government, despite exercise of due diligence by the petitioner and other people in the society," the plea said.

It said the COVID-19 lockdown has adversely affected all sections of the society, be it rich or poor, and one such section was of sex workers, who are struggling everyday to survive as the present situation has led to a financial crisis and a lack of basic amenities for them.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi High Court LGBT community India under lockdown Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid pandemic?
An expatriate who arrived from Abu Dhabi in the evacuation flight comes out of the Kochi airport on Thursday | Express
Vande Bharat Mission: Sigh of relief as first batch of Keralites reach home from UAE
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Over 75 per cent COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Arvind Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Lockdown Tales: A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for homeless people
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp