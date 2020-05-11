STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

COVID-19 lockdown is 'blessing in disguise' for Gurugram-based startup incubator

Gurugram-based Sanil Sachar was finally able to spend a long time with his parents in the last 10 years.

Published: 11th May 2020 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2020 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

Sanil Sachar working out at home

Sanil Sachar working out at home

By Angela Paljor
Express News Service

I am grateful that during this period, everyone from my team, our portfolio founders, their family and my own are safe. So, this ticks the most important box. Personally, the lockdown has been a blessing in disguise. It’s been over 10 years since I’ve been with my parents for such a long stretch of time. I’m also getting to Facetime my niece, whom I miss spending time with.  

In terms of work, there isn’t much that has changed because I've always maintained constant communication with my team and startups, ensuring that I’ve a WhatsApp group with each of them. I have been a post-it guy since school, so making a to-do list is the start of each day!

Usually, it begins with me brewing a cup of coffee each morning, working out, planning my meals beforehand, and then ensuring I am disconnected from any social media until I have eaten my dinner, so I don’t feel I am anywhere but in a work zone. The to-do list is a pseudo instructor ensuring I stay the course and don’t get distracted.

From Monday to Saturday, every evening, I speak to one or at least two new founders in the startup ecosystem, regardless of their sector or stage. This period has given us the luxury to save time that travelling on the road usually took away from us and therefore, we’re all a phone call (or Zoom call) away.

Speaking to founders for the first time during this period doesn’t feel like you’re connecting as strangers because this situation in itself is so odd, that everyone seems familiar because we’re in this together. I have learned a new hobby and that is playing golf. Every alternate evening, I am constructing new mini-golf courses in my garden and competing with my parents, who have been avid golfers for years.

I’m also experimenting a bunch of cocktails. This is typically through the support of our tonic brand Jade Forest, whose founders are phenomenal at recommending recipes with their tonic. I have got myself using the appropriate tools for it fairly well now, and am eager to get people outside trying some of these cocktails. I think by the time this opens, I might host an evening to pour my top 10 cocktails for those who are adventurous to try it!

The beauty of this time is that I can concentrate of learning new skills. For me, I have been script-writing and helping a brilliant writer friend with her script, which is ensuring I keep my mind active and broaden my creative muscles.

The pandemic has postponed tons of plans, but nothing has been cancelled. These plans are recession-free and evergreen, and the excitement to execute them is as high as ever, but at the right time. My next book with my publishing team at Penguin India was scheduled to release in the second week of May, but we are holding that off until a few more months.  

Gurugram-based Sanil Sachar (27), Founding Partner at Huddle, Incubator, Co-owner, Trusox and National best-selling author, spoke to Angela Paljor

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID19 Lockdown beneficiaries Lockdown stories Lockdown hobbies
Coronavirus
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
75% COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for the homeless
Scenes from Kochi port, as it eagerly waits for the INA Jalashwa ship with 698 Indians from Maldives to reach its shore. (Photo | EPS)
Op Samudra Setu: Navy ship sails back to Kochi with 698 from Maldives
Prime Minister Boris Johnson chairs his first digital Cabinet meeting. (Photo| AP)
Coronavirus: UK cases at a high, PM Johnson expected to extend lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Over 75 per cent COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Arvind Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Lockdown Tales: A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for homeless people
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp