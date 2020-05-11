STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi HC declines to entertain PIL on protection of sex workers, LGBT members during lockdown

A detailed order from the court giving reasons for dismissal is awaited.

Delhi HC

Delhi HC (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court Monday declined to entertain a PIL seeking direction to the Centre and the AAP government to take steps to protect and provide welfare measures such as food, accommodation and medicines, to sex workers and the LGBT community during the Covid-19 lockdown.

A bench of Justices Rajiv Sahai Endlaw and Sangita Dhingra Sehgal dismissed the plea, by a lawyer, who had sought financial aid, food, shelter and medicines to sex workers and LGBT community members in Delhi to ensure their survival during the lockdown.

Advocate Anurag Chauhan, in his petition, had also asked for constituting a committee for rehabilitation of sex workers.

The petition had also sought setting up of a separate helpline to counsel them and address their problems during the period of the pandemic.

The petitioner said he had given a representation to the Delhi Chief Minister and the Lieutenant Governor on May 2, highlighting the grievances of the sex workers and the members of the LGBT community but no steps were taken, hence he moved the court.

